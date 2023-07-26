Forest County set to host National Night Out

CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – National Night Out is an annual community engagement event put on by law enforcement the first Tuesday of each August. Forest County’s event has grown each year they’ve hosted the gathering. This year’s event will be Tuesday August 1st at Palmer Park in Crandon, just behind the Crandon City Hall.
Jeff Marvin is the Sheriff for Forest County and says the event is a chance for people to meet the officers and first responders they rely on in emergencies. Marvin says various agencies have contributed to the event. Marvin says the Sheriff’s Department is working with Forest County Emergency Management, Crandon Police Department, and other agencies to bring a family friendly event to residents.
Crandon Police Department Chief Eric Bath has participated in National Night Out for the past twelve years. Bath said, “it gives parents an opportunity to bring their kids out and meet law enforcement and other first responders in a friendly environment.” Weather dependent, people can plan to see a medivac helicopter (Life Link III), a JAWS of Life demonstration from Crandon Fire/Rescue and even a taser demonstration. Children will be eligible for door prizes which have been donated by local individuals and businesses.
The Forest County Department of Social Services will be participating in the event. They’re experiencing a shortage of diapers and are holding a diaper drive during the event. Residents are encouraged to bring a package of diapers or non-scented wipes to donate to local children.
To find out more about Forest County’s event, visit their Facebook page here.