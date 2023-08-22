CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Today the Forest County Potawatomi became the first Native American tribe to receive the Energy Efficiency Award from the Wisconsin-based group “Focus On Energy,” an organization formed to promote clean energy solutions. Native Americans are no strangers to the fight over all types of energy. Whether it be oil, which Hollywood will depict next month in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film. Or if it’s more recently with pushing for solar energy. The tribes have always been energy trailblazers, now the Forest County Potawatomi is looking to lead the way.
“I think in the beginning we were excluded from energy and being participants in the energy markets. But today, that’s not the case,” said Jerry Hauber, the FCP’s energy manager.
Hauber said the tribe’s community center being 100% solar powered is will be vital for generations to come.
“For example, in the building that we’re in now, the community center, we’ve executed eight energy efficiency measures,” said Hauber. “And we installed 200 KW Solar originally, and then turned around and installed another 200 KW Solar. Which will offset 100% of the daytime electric use of the building.”
Hauber knows the deep history that ties native communities with the energy industry. He says there’s still a great deal of progress to be made in convincing other tribes and communities to follow suit.
“The tribe is leading by example,” said Hauber. “So, there’s other tribes in the state that haven’t gone on to the energy efficiency measures yet. But we’re trying to show other tribes and outside community that this is the way of the future. And we want to lead going forward.”
While the award is a nice recognition for the tribe’s commitment, Hauber says the focus must remain on building a cleaner future for all.
“Well, the goal here at Forest County Potawatomi is to leave the community and the land better 7 generations forward than what we received it,” said Hauber. “So that’s why carbon emissions are so important to us. We’re looking at ways that we can reduce our carbon emissions and make cleaner air and a better environment for our future.”
Hauber said the work is also important not just for the betterment of community, but also for the ever so important bottom line.