LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Many rural areas are in what's called food deserts, where it can be hard to get fresh groceries, because the area is isolated and has few food options. However, with a help from a recent grant, one farm in Laona is hoping to make a difference with the quality of their produce. It will make a big impact, because grocery prices have been going up tremendously in the last year," said David Cronauer. Since 2021, The Forest County Potawatomi Farm in Laona has been providing fresh food for tribal elders through a program. "It started in Menomamie and Oneida did it in conjunction, we were apart of that at that time supplying and then we started to start getting the boxes last year it went to all 11 tribes," said David.
Thanks to a recent $200,000 grant from the USDA things will change, new opportunities will open up for the community. "We live in a food desert, so fresh produce is a really an issue in this area," said David. "We are trying to combat that and food sovereignty. Whenever the pandemic, hit we found out how insecure our food system was, so now we are trying to make everything as local as possible," he added.
David Cronauer says they will now be able to pack up to 100 boxes a month, a number that people are excited about. Every time we hand out food boxes people show up. So this is a way to help cut their grocery bill every month.
Tribal Elder Food Boxes will begin to go out on May 15th, containing items such as locally produced vegetables, meat and other food products.
