CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW)- The Forest County fair preparations are underway for this years event. The fair is set to take place September 8th through 10th in Crandon. Those visiting can expect rides, food, and many activities to enjoy throughout the weekend.
“Come out and see what the kids are doing, see what the adults are doing, check out the drill teams, check out what the horses are doing in the arena, we have just a plethora of different kids and adults exhibiting and doing things here,” said Brenda Flannery the Secretary of the Forest County fair.
The fair brings people from all over the area to visit and participate.
“This is a culmination of everybody’s hard work for the year, they bring in their harvest, they come together as a community," said Flannery. "It’s really all about the community and getting the county together to celebrate.”
The fair kicks off at 4 p.m. September 8. For more information people can visit their Facebook page linked here.