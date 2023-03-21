FOREST CO. (WJFW) - The Forest County ATV Association and the Hiles-Pine Lake Campground are creating a fun-filled day for families with children and adults that have special needs.
The first annual Special Needs Ride, Nolan's Northwoods Expedition, will take place on June 10. Participants will meet at 11 a.m. at the Hiles-Pine Lake Campground on Pine Lake Rd. in Hiles.
The Forest County ATV Association is organizing two rides. The long ride will be 60 miles, while the other ride will be about 20 miles.
Forest County ATV members can provide rides, you can bring your own ATV/UTV or you can rent one.
There is no fee to register, but it is required by May 28 to participate. You can contact the ATV Association at 715-889-3617 or via email at forestcountyatv@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post 94 will be serving food for a fee. Entertainment includes a face painter, balloon twister and music in the evening. Families can stay for the weekend or just come for the ride.
If anyone would like accommodations, they are asked to contact the Hiles Pine Lake Campground at (715) 902-9331 or via email at hilespinelake@gmail.com.
