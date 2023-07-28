RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In a few weeks, thousands of football fans across the country will be cheering for their favorite team. A select few at the college level will have the chance to win the Heisman Trophy thanks to the legend himself, John Heisman. Heisman actually has ties to Rhinelander.
We wouldn’t recognize the current football if it wasn’t for a man like him," said Bill Vancos.
In 1936, John Heisman the man responsible for changing the game of football died in New York City due, but the question is why is buried here in Rhinelander?
"He married a girl from Rhinelander that’s the short answer," said Bill Vancos. He passed away and his wife decided to move back to Rhinelander to live with her sister who her husband had passed away a few years earlier so when she moved back she brought Heisman’s body," he added.
Rhinelander Historical Society’s president Bill Vancos job is to share the secrets of history in the town. He says while Heisman’s name is recognized all across the country some people in the city don’t know about this fact.
"It’s a pretty well-kept secret around the end of football season when it all the talk about who is going to win the Heisman Trophy for that year the interest really picks up," said Bill.
Heisman helped paved the game of football that we all know and love, Vanocs says that people should visit the grave if have they ever have a chance.
"I heard stories of football fans that you know are putting this on their list of bucket things to do to come here, so I’m sure he has brought people to the area and if that can help our economy in our area keep it coming," said Vancos.
So far there has been 86 Heisman Trophy winners and there isn't any information if any of them ever visited Rhinelander. Heisman's grave is located next to Donaldson at the Forest Home Cemetery. His grave is in block 3 right on the corner of the cemetery streets 1st Ave and C street.