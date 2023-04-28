Friday, a former Oneida County sheriff's sergeant was sentenced to 90 days in jail for stalking his ex-wife and disorderly conduct. Stetson Grant was found guilty of those two charges during a jury trial back in February. He will also serve 3 years of probation as a result of his sentence.
Grant called his ex-wife as many as a hundred times to hundred fifty times a day and refused to leave her home on more than one occasion in 2019. Court documents show that when his ex-wife said she would call the police, he responded that he "was the police."
Today at the sentencing hearing, his ex-wife read a statement detailing the trauma she experienced from Grant's psychological abuse.
Grant's defense attorney argued that Grant should not serve jail time because he doesn't pose a threat to the public and it won't correct his behavior.
But Judge Michael Bloom said Grant had to go to jail, because accountability was necessary for such a breach of public trust.
"The public must know that when someone in a position of public trust, someone in a position of authority, someone in a position of power, engages in criminal behavior that something is going to be done about it," said Judge Bloom.
Judge Michael Bloom described Grant's behavior toward his ex-wife as "emotional imprisonment." During the jury trial, recordings of conversations between Grant and his ex-wife were played. Today at sentencing, Bloom called those recordings as some of the most awful things he had ever heard.
Grant will starting serving jail time immediately. Oneida County sheriff's officers told Newswatch 12 they have no comment at this time.