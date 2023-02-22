EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Having one player score 1,000 career points for a school is an impressive feat that very few have been able to accomplish. This season, Northland Pines has been able to add three names to that list, with two of those coming in the past week. Those two names are Griffin Stiemke and Ryan Muench. Muench scored his 1,000th career point in the Eagles' 73-42 win over Lakeland Union on Friday, while Stiemke joined the 1k club a few days later, in the team's 89-73 win over Ladysmith on Monday.
While this milestone is impressive, it came to no surprise of head coach Terry Klemett, whose first season as head coach was Stiemke and Muench's freshman year at Northland Pines.
"Any one of these guys can average 25 points a game," siad Klemett. "To have three guys score 1,000 points says a lot about the program, the system."
The system Klemett is referring to has four of their five starters averaging over 10 points per game this season, and has produced three players in the 1,000 career points club. Muench says that the moment he scored his 1,000th point is one that he will never forget.
"It was really cool in the moment and the timeout and everyone congratulating me," said Muench. "It feels really special to be one of the only people, or just a couple of them here at this school. Three of them being this year is really cool."
When Muench scored his 1,000th point on Friday, Griffin Stiemke saw that as an opportunity to join his teammate in the 1k club, and did it in impressive fashion. Stiemke dropped 41 points in the team's win on Monday, and, in the process, tied Northland Pines' single-game three-point record with nine against Ladysmith.
"I didn't even go into the game thinking I was going to do it, it just kind of happened," said Stiemke. "I just started shooting and it kept falling. Once I had about 12 points I thought, 'I could do this thing,' so I just kept going from there and kept shooting the ball."
Scoring your 1,000th point is impressive already. But, according to Muench, scoring your 1,000th point in the way that Stiemke did is something legendary.
"I wasn't expecting him to get 41 in that game. He just kept shooting and kept scoring and it was awesome to watch," said Muench. "I'm super happy for him."
Moments like that are cool for players, especially with a team that features nine seniors, and the majority of them playing together since the fourth grade. But, it means a lot to the coaches as well, and coach Klemett is grateful to have had three of those moments just this season, and all being players that were with him from the very beginning.
"I thought it was just unbelievable, it's like a storybook-type deal," said Klemett. "Where two guys do it, and it's one of the only home games you're going to have, and they do it in back-to-back home games. It was really special and great for those guys."
Northland Pines was supposed to take on Antigo on Thursday in their final regular season game of the year. But, due to the weather, that Great Northern Conference game will have to wait until Saturday. After that, the Eagles will have to wait and see when their next game is. Pines locked up a number three seed in the WIAA Division-3 playoffs, and will play the winner of Wrightstown and Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Friday, March 3.