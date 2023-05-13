THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a windy one Saturday morning as the Three Lakes Bluejays took on the Florence Bobcats in softball. It was also Three Lakes' parent appreciation as they the athletes brought out their parent/guardian to honor them on the field before the game. The Three Lakes team also decided to honor their only senior who's played all four years on the Buejays softball squad, Ruth Jankovic. The girls told their sentimental moments and gifted Ruth with a friendship basket to show their appreciation.
After last nights lost to Crandon, the Three Lakes Bluejays were looking to bounce back today as they faced the Florence Bobcats. Florence was in a similar boat, coming off a lost to Laona/Wabeno. So, It's safe to say this was a redemption game for both teams.
Heading into the action, Florence jumped right into the rink swinging by scoring an RBI Single in the top of the first inning. It was done by Bobcat's pitcher, Morgan Tomczak. But the Bluejays weren't discouraged, as Jenna Erikson stepped up to bat and hit a high one to score an RBI Double, putting the Bluejays in the lead.
However, Florence fought hard in the rest of the innings and won big 13-5 over Three Lakes.
Florence will play Crandon on Tuesday, May 16th while Three Lakes will head to Elcho.