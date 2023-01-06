THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Three Lakes and Florence were 3-0 in Northern Lakes Conference play before their head-to-head matchup on Friday. The winner of this game would take the lead outright in the NLC. Overall, Florence is 8-1 on the season, while Three Lakes was 7-2.
Florence was able to gather some momentum in the first half, taking a large lead and then being able to maintain it the entire way through for a 53-33 win on the road.
Three Lakes falls to 3-1 in conference play with the loss, but are still in second place due to their win over Laona/Wabeno. Overall, they fall to 7-3 on the season. With the win, Florence improves to a perfect 4-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference, giving them an outright lead in the conference. Overall, the Bobcats are 9-1 on the season.
Florence will look to capitalize off of the momentum they just gained when they host another Northern lakes Conference team in Crandon on Tuesday. Three Lakes will look to get back in the win column when they start a four-game road stretch that all starts with a matchup in Pembine with Goodman-Pembine on Tuesday.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com