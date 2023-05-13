THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Florence traveled to Three Lakes Saturday morning in a Northern Lakes Conference baseball face off. The Bluejays have had a great season so far being undefeated with a 11-0 season record and 6-0 conference record. The Florence Bobcats have had a solid season so far being ranked second to the Bluejays with a 7-3 overall record, and a 5-1 conference record. The Bobcats were even on a three game winning streak coming into this game.
The Bluejays started hot as they scored first in the bottom of the first inning. But the top of the third inning was Florence's time to shine. They tied the game with Will Kelley securing an RBI Single. The rest of the Bobcats follow his lead and knock some big ones off securing another RBI Single with Trent McLain.
Florence beats Three Lakes 7-3, as they improve their season record to 8-3 while Three Lakes put their first lost on the board falling 11-1.
Florence will host Crandon, Tuesday, May 16th. Three Lakes will head to Elcho Tuesday, May 16th.