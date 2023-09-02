WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Newman Catholic had to do something this week that they haven't had to do in a very long time: bounce back from a loss. The Fighting Cardinals dropped their Week 1 game at home to Three Lakes 28-7, snapping the longest winning-streak in the state. They were looking to bounce back from their Week 1 loss at home, when they took on a tough Florence team.
Florence was able to escape their Week 1 matchup with a win, taking down Almond-Bancroft 30-22 in overtime to start the year out 1-0. They were looking to make it two in a row, and do it against the two-time defending state champions for 8-Man football.
The Bobcats run one of the more unique offenses in the state: a two-quarterback system. Florence has been able to utilize Logan Thompson and William Kelley in every way possible. The QB duo is able to score off of handoffs, passes, catches, you name it, and that's exactly what they did against Newman Catholic. There were plays where Kelley would hand it off to Williams, and Williams would pass for a big gain, and then Kelley would pass it to Williams the next play for a touchdown.
Florence's offense was unstoppable, and that's why they were able to get the 32-6 win over Newman Catholic, behind the strong play from the Bobcats' two playmakers.
With the win, Florence improves to 2-0 on the year. They'll look to start the year out 3-0 on Friday when they host Tri-County in their final non-conference game of the season.
For Newman Catholic, the Fighting Cardinals fall to 0-2, and are still looking for their first win of the season. They'll hope to get it on Friday when they travel to Wabeno for their first road game of the season against Laona/Wabeno in a non-conference matchup.