WABENO, Wis. (WJFW)- Football is a fun sport, but it's more than that as well. In June, Florence lost one of their players due to an unexpected workplace accident. Michael "Mikey" Schuls wore number 31 for the Florence Bobcats, and to commemorate him, the team all wears a number 31 sticker on the back of their helmets. Mikey was an organ donor, so after he passed away, his liver was a perfect match to save someone else's life: his own mother's.
Schuls' brother, Logan, is a senior on the team, and played his first game since losing his brother on Friday night against Laona/Wabeno, and wore his brothers' 31 on the back of his jersey to honor him, and will do so the rest of the season.
Florence came into this matchup with a perfect 2-0 record on the season, taking down Almond-Bancroft at home in an overtime thriller, and then beating the defending state champions Newman Catholic on the Fighting Cardinals' turf. Now, they have their first Northern Borders Conference game of the season in Wabeno, and because it was Schuls' first game of the season, there was extra motivation for the Bobcats.
Laona/Wabeno was looking to snap a losing streak in this matchup, with the Rebels losing their last two games to Almond-Bancroft and Newman Catholic. Those losses stung for Laona Wabeno, but this was their chance to redeem themselves and take down the defending conference champions at home.
Logan Schuls started this game out hot for Florence. After the Bobcats were up 8-0, they held the Rebels to a punt, and Schuls was the returner. He was able to make a big play on the return to put his team in good field position early in the first quarter. Then, on the very next play, Florence QB William Kelley threw a perfect pass to Schuls, who made a diving catch at the five-yard lineto set up a first and goal. Then, Kent Walstrom decided to let Schuls have his moment, drawing up a play for Kelley to find Schuls in the end zone, scoring a touchdown in his first game back since his younger brother passed away.
That offense and the play of Schuls were the deciding factors in this game, with Florence taking the win, 46-6, to remain undefeated on the season.
With the win, Florence improves to 3-0 on the year, and are now 1-0 in conference play, putting them in a tie for first place in the Northern Borders Conference.
Laona/Wabeno falls to 1-3 on the season, and are now on a three-game losing streak. The Rebels also drop their first conference game of the season as a result, and are now tied for fourth place in the Northern Borders Conference standings.
Florence will look to stay undefeated on Friday, September 22nd, when they travel to Niagara for a Northern Borders Conference road game. Laona/Wabeno will snap their losing streak and get their first conference win of the season next week as a result of a forfeit from Goodman/Pembine.