LAONA, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a Northern Lakes Conference battle in Laona on a rainy Friday afternoon, as Laona/Wabeno hosted Florence in some high school baseball action. Both of these teams are coming off of a loss, and looking to get back in the win column with a conference win. Florence dropped their last game against Three Lakes, and Laona/Wabeno wasn't able to beat Crandon on the road. One of these teams was guaranteed to get back in the win column after seven innings in Laona.
Florence came in to this matchup with a 4-3 record, looking to stay above .500. In conference play, the Bobcats were 2-1, sitting in second place in the Northern Lakes Conference standings. Laona/Wabeno was 1-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play, looking to get over .500 in the Northern Lakes Conference at home.
The Bobcats started this game out hot, and took a sizeable lead deep into the game. But, Laona/Wabeno came back, and their bats got hot in the final couple of innings. However, Florence stayed hot, and won this high-scoring game 14-7 to get back in the win column.
With the win, Florence improves to 5-3 on the season, and 3-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference. They'll look to make it two wins in a row when they host Goodman-Pembine on Tuesday.
Laona/Wabeno falls to 1-6 on the season and 1-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference. They'll look to get back in the win column on Monday when they host Three Lakes.
