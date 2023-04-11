WAUSAU (WJFW) - Wausau Officials are taking steps to evacuate the unhoused along the Wisconsin River because of the potential of flooding.
Officials with the City of Wausau have been in contact with emergency management, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Officials and others regarding the current levels of the Wisconsin River and areas along the river that are likely to become flooded.
WPS officials will be implementing flood procedures for the Kayak Course Dam under the Scott St. Bridge. This will result in the closure of the Riverwalk Trail. Other areas included in the evacuation include Barker-Stewart Island, the Isle of Ferns Park, as well as a few other locations along the river. The Parks Department will be closing Barker-Stewart Island and Isle Ferns Park completely until water levels recede.
The Wausau Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Parks Department, will notify and require the evacuation of the unhoused in these locations. The Wausau Police Department is partnering with their non-profit partners at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army to assure there is enough overnight bed space. In addition, the DPW and Parks Department is planning for the safe storage of property.
According to the Wausau Police Department, the primary goal during this potential flooding event is to tend to the life-safety issues that exist because of the rising water levels. The police are collaborating with many people and organizations to assure safety as well as property preservation.
