WAUPACA CO. (WJFW) - The Waupaca County Office of Emergency Management has declared a flood emergency for the waters of the Wolf River, downstream of the City of New London.
The declaration will impose a "Slow-No-Wake" along the Wolf River. No person shall operate a boat faster than Slow-No-Wake in the waters of the Wolf River in Waupaca Co., downstream of the City of New London within 500 feet of any permanent building.
The Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office will be out to enforce the ordinance.
The emergency declaration will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com