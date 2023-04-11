RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – Governor Evers declared April as Family Strengthening Month, in the declaration Evers says, “caregivers, families, communities, and government agencies have an obligation to work together to create safe, stable, and nurturing environments for all children.”
Children’s Wisconsin has family resource centers in Antigo, Merrill, and Rhinelander and each program is centered around five for families. Five for Families refers to the five protective factors proven to help make families more resilient and adaptable to stressors. Sandy Stetzer is a Family Preservation and Support Manager with Children’s Wisconsin and she says, “Research shows, that if families focus on these five factors that families are known to be much more resilient and be able to deal with certain challenges.”
The five are:
- Helping kids understand feelings
- Parenting as children grow
- Connecting with others
- Building inner strength
- Knowing how to find help
Children’s programming is centered around these five pillars. Programs like: home visiting, individual services, and group activities such as Triple P – or positive parenting programming. Each of these programs offer parents and caregivers strategies meant to strengthen families.
Rebecca Murray is the Executive Director for the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin. She says, the board funds prevention strategies, “to strengthen families and really work with them before there are any stressors or we think about abuse and neglect coming into play.”
These programs help parents deal with stress so they don’t get to their breaking point.
For more on the programing Children’s provides, visit their website here.
For more information on Five for Families, visit their website here.