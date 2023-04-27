MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Next Saturday, thousands of fisherman across the state will be on the water for the fishing opener. "A lot of people are here, because of the lakes and they like to take advantage of all of the different opportunities to fish on our like up here in the Northwoods," said Kurt Justice. Kurt Justice is the owner of Kurt’s Island Sports Shop in Minocqua. He says there is quite a bit of ice covered on the lakes in the Northwoods, but that’s a familiar sight for anglers.
"Last year we didn’t have ice out until two days before the opener we could be getting close to that again. This year the opener is a day earlier than last year, we will have fishing opportunities," said Kurt. While ice on lakes may not be the best news, Justice says anglers will see more walleyes spawn. "What’s going to happen especially these females have been carrying their eggs for a long time they’re just waiting to release these eggs. So, when the ice goes off, they’re going to spawn in a hurry," said Justice. "I think a lot of fishermen are going to be pretty happy to run into these walleyes, right when they’re up shallow and a lot easier to get to," he added.
For more information on the fishing opener and regulations you can visit here.
