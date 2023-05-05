GREEN BAY - The Wisconsin DNR and Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries.
Elevated levels of PFAS were detected in rainbow smelt sampled from Green Bay. As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend consuming only one meal per week of rainbow smelt from the Bay of Green Bay and its associated tributaries up to the first dam, including portions of the Peshtigo, Oconto and Menominee rivers.
Additional fish consumption advice and information on the effects of PFAS can be found by going to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/75261.