RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - First Weber Realtors in Rhinelander hosted a fundraiser on Friday for a good cause. People had the opportunity to swing by for lunch to raise money for the Northwoods Veterans Homestead.
The non-profit helps homeless veterans gain independence through supportive services. They help with food shelter health, wellness and much more. Gordy Edington is the president of Northwoods Veterans Homestead, he says homeless veterans are a big issue in Wisconsin.
"90% of homeless veterans in the state of Wisconsin are normally north of Highway 29 and there is nobody up here that does this so this is a challenge for us," said Gordy Edington.
Todd Johnson a sales associate for First Weber Realtors says being able to give back to the community means a lot.
"I think this is very important and I think across the board it made us feel good that we can give back and help the community," said Todd Johnson.
Northwoods Veterans Homestead hosts various fundraisers throughout the year.
