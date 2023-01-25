THREE LAKES, Wis (WJFW) – Three Lakes School District and Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) are partnering to create the first FORK food pantry in the Three Lakes School District. Students from the high school’s furniture and cabinetry class took on creating the pantry for FORK and the school. After four months, the pantry is now housed in the school’s main entrance.
The pantry is available for students, teachers, and parents during normal school hours. Teri Maney, Three Lakes School District Administrator, hopes families utilize the pantry. “It’s important that it’s here at the school facility because we don’t want kids hungry while they’re here at school,” said Maney. The pantry will be available for people to utilize during sporting and other school events as well as during the summer months during district hours.
Although this is the first pantry in the Three Lakes School District, they hope to open another pantry in the Sugar Camp Elementary School in the near future.