EAGLE RIVER, Wis, (WJFW) - This weekend, the inaugural Walk to Support Cancer Patients took place in Eagle River. Folks from around the area came together for a 5k walk on the Three Lakes trail to support cancer patients in Minocqua who are struggling to afford their care that insurance doesn’t cover.
Three years ago, Samantha Weber was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a relatively aggressive but curable form of cancer. Through hard work and determination she was able to get the treatment that she needed. Understanding that not everyone can afford the treatment they need, Samantha came up with the idea of giving back to those in need.
“I was so blessed during that situation to not have to worry about my financial situation and that’s really not the case for so many people," said Weber. "And so I wanted to support those people who are already going through a really challenging time.
Having been through the process before, Weber says that money is the last thing people should be thinking about during that time and that a walk like this is a way to help folks in need.
"You should not have to worry about your finances during that time as well and so if we can give those people any support, that's our goal today," said Weber.
With close to 100 participants, this year's event made close to $6,000 dollars for Angle Funds, with all of said money going to patients who need it. Weber says supporting an event like this brings the community closer.
“Everybody knows somebody," said Weber. "If you haven’t experienced it yourself, you know a friend who has or a family member who has so I just feel like it’s a cause that everybody can get behind.”