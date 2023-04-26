RHINELANDER - The Pine Lake Fire Rescue saved a woman and her dog on Boom Lake Flowage Tuesday afternoon.
The rescue happened just before 3:30 after a woman fell into the water trying to rescue the dog.
Two teams of firefighters went out on the ice and were able to use the canoe she brought out to get her back on land. Rescuers pulled the dog out of the water.
Newbold Fire department used an air boat to pick up the firefighters and the back to shore because ice conditions were unsafe.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery. The dog was taken to vet to be checked out and was later released and brought home.