The fire danger across the Northwoods is very high as of Monday. The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to avoid burning because of the critical fire danger.
There are many areas including Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Price and Vilas counties that are in very high fire danger. Marathon and Taylor counties are two of the counties that are in a high fire danger.
All DNR issued annual burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns are suspended today in 21 counties.
To check the current fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the DNR's website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/.