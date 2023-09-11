Fire Chief settles wager by washing truck

Each year, Merrill and Antigo High School Football compete for a ‘War on 64’ trophy but the rivalry goes far deeper. Merrill Fire Department Chief Josh Klug grew up in Merrill, but has connections in the Antigo Fire Department. Prior to this year’s game Chief Klug called up one of his friends and former colleagues, Antigo Fire Chief Corey Smith. Smith said, “I was very happy to accept that bet.” He continued, “I think it’s just too small close-knit communities that are relatively close to one another and good fun spirited rivalry with high school sports.”
The two made a bet that the losing team’s fire department chief would have to wash a truck of the winning team’s department.
Antigo ended up pulling out the victory, and Chief Klug had a new Monday morning task. He had to drive to the Antigo Fire Department where Chief Smith had Antigo’s Tower 1 ladder truck, the largest of Antigo’s fire apparatus waiting.
Klug washed and dried the truck by hand and proudly said, “This is probably the cleanest the truck has ever been.”
The departments plan to continue the friendly wager next year, but Chief Smith gets to set terms.