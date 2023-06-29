The Oneida County Land and Water Conservation Organization held their first site restoration tour, highlighting conservation efforts made across the county.
“This was a new area for me, new plants, new places,” said Richard Spencer, a tour participant.
When Richard and his wife Peggy moved to Rhinelander earlier this year, they knew they wanted to educate themselves on the ecology of the area.
“It’s the only way we can really learn, because restoration is not a cookbook thing,” said Spencer.
So, when they found out that the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation organization was having a field trip tour through restoration sites, they thought they would come and see what the organization is all about.
“We just wanted to showcase some of the properties, some of the work, and certainly some of the landowners that have put their blood, sweat and tears into the projects,” said Michele Sadauskas, the County Conservationist for the department.
Sadauskas organized the tour to show how restoration projects protect the county’s waterways.
“It’s better for the whole ecosystem, better for the whole financial system,” said Sadauskas. “It's just a win-win for everybody in Oneida County.”
And the projects would not have been possible without people like JoAnne Lund, the Special Project Coordinator for the Oneida County Land & Water Conservation Department. Her job was to conduct stream crossing surveys to analyze the aquatic plant and animal life of these sites.
“It's all well and good to have this information to have this data but you know, you want people to use it,” said Lund.
Lund and her fellow ecologists emphasized that this awareness can come slowly…taking conservation one step at a time.
“What you do in your environment does make a difference,” said Spencer. “We make habitats. And they may be small, but they still add cumulatively into a rather large picture.”