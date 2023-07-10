The Read to a Dog program offers kids the opportunity to read their favorite book to Quincy, a fourteen year old therapy dog who takes his job very seriously.
“As soon as he wears his red bandana he goes out to work, and as soon as I pick up that bandana he knows exactly what is going on,” said Nancy Diepenbrock, the Director of the Northwoods Chapter of Therapy Dogs International and Quincy’s owner. “He runs to the truck and just sits there waiting to get in because he knows we're going somewhere.”
As a trained therapy dog, and the face of Eagle River’s Walter E. Olson Memorial Library’s Read to a Dog program, he lends his furry ear to whatever kid will have him, like Bennett.
“When I first ever started to think about reading I was like, okay, I want to read, which is like crazy,” said Bennett Brainard, a five-year-old who just learned how to read.
Bennett says so far, reading has been going very smoothly.
He was able to practice his skills by reading, “When you Give a Pig a Pancake” to Quincy, who after thirteen years of participating in the program, is an old pro.
“He loves the kids so much. And they love petting them and, and having them and we've seen so many in his long career, we've seen so many kids grow,” said Diepenbrock. “I have kids now that are in high school that remember reading to him when they were little. And they still remember that, you know, so I think he makes a big impression on kids.”
Diepenbrock says she hopes kids are able to learn two important life lessons from Quincy.
“Number one, that reading is fun,” said Diepenbrock. “And number two, the dogs are fun.”
And for Bennett, he just wanted to make Quincy proud.
“I was just thinking about this, that Quincy will like it,” said Bennett. “And she did!”
This was the second of three “Read with a Dog” opportunities this summer. The third will be on August thirteenth.