The Czech-Slovak Festival is set to happen Saturday in Phillips.
Laura Palzkill, the Executive Director at the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce, says that the event will feature different aspects of Czech and Slovak culture including music, dance, and food.
Among the food items offered are a grand total of five thousand kolaches, a traditional Czech and Slovak treat.
“It's a really fun event celebrating the Czech and Slovak heritage of the Price County area,” said Palzkill.
The festival started as a way for local Czech and Slovak families to honor relatives killed in Europe by the Nazi invasion.
While the event still maintains a memorial aspect, it is also a celebration of Czech and Slovak culture.
“It's just a really nice day,” said Palzkill. “You're outside of the park by the lake, it'll be a lot of fun.”
A memorial ceremony will take place Friday night at the Phillips First Baptist Church, and the festival will open Saturday morning at Elk Lake Park. Visit the Phillips Chamber of Commerce website for more details.