LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - A federal court has denied a temporary restraining order for landowners in Lac du Flambeau whose roads have been blocked off from the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians tribe on Jan. 31.
The Western District of Wisconsin issued a text-only order that denied the plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order.
The full statement from District Judge William M. Conley reads:
"Plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order is denied because plaintiffs have not shown that injunctive relief is warranted without giving defendants an opportunity to be heard. Defendants may have until Mar. 28, 2023, to file a response to the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction. The court will then set a hearing if necessary. In the interim, plaintiffs may have until March 14, 2023 to supplement their jurisdictional statement to explain under what authority, and what cause of action, this court could enter an injunction, beyond citing a federal regulation and the Declaratory Judgment Act. Signed by District Judge William M. Conley on 3/8/2023."
In response to the ruling, the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Indians Tribal President John Johnson Sr. issued the following statement"
"The federal court's ruling not only denies the plaintiffs' request for a temporary restraining order, it also calls into question whether the court has jurisdiction to issue an injunction and how the plaintiffs presented their case. We feel for the impacted property owners and hope this ruling encourages all property owners to press for immediate action by the Town of Lac du Flambeau, the involved Title Companies, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to resolve this matter.
"As we have said before, this entire situation could have been avoided if the Town and the Title Insurance Companies would have negotiated in good faith. The Tribe feels for the property owners impacted by the actions of the Town and the Title Insurance Companies. In fact, we share in their frustration in dealing with government and lawyers, as well as the associated costs that add up quickly over a short period of time-much less over the 10 years that we've been trying to get this resolved with the Town and Title Insurance Companies.
"The Town of Lac du Flambeau and the Title Insurance Companies have repeatedly tried to circumvent the negotiations with the Tribe over the last 10 years. By acting disingenuously and delaying the negotiation process, we arrived at this point."
The homeowners filed an affidavit of service stating they served the proposed injunction on the defendant (tribe) on Friday.