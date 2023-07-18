CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – The Forest County Potawatomi (FCP) Community offers a blend of modern western medicine and traditional indigenous healing. Their Cultural Center, Library, and Museum held an event Tuesday to rebuild their community sweat lodges which had collapsed over the past winter.
Keith and Valerie Smith are traditional medicine teachers for the FCP community and helped guide community members during the rebuild. Keith says, “The sweat lodge is a part of our people that has been here to help us with our cleansing, especially today, it helps with recovery, our people in recovery, just helps with our people to come and to come somewhere to pray.” Keith explained how each person had a specific role. Smith “We’re doing it from start to finish, we’re gonna harvest some poles, the ladies will be tying all those poles into place once we get those ready to go.”
Traditionally, men gather the materials and hold the poles while the women tie them in place with red cloth. FCP language apprentice Ahshoni Daniels explains the special ties. Daniels, “Women are the only ones who make the ties because we’re the carriers of life and we hold our communities together.” She continued, “the ties are red, because it calls in the spirit, red is the only color they can see, so that’s how we call our spirit.”
Throughout the day, community members learned what they were doing in the traditional Potawatomi language. Smith was happy with the day’s turnout saying, “Lots of good teachings, lots of good help, and lots of good people.” For future events at the Cultural Center, Library, and Museum, check out their website here.