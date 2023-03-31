MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One of the parents allegedly involved in the death of their adopted child has accepted a plea deal while in court.
Jonathan Stolp, 42, is charged with Neglecting a Child (no harm and child younger than six years old or with a disability) as a Party To A Crime (PTAC), Chronic Neglect of a Child where specified harm did not occur as a (PTAC) and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
Court records show that the Neglecting a Child (no harm and child younger than six years old or with a disability) as a (PTAC) was dismissed but read in. Stolp plead no-contest to the other two charges of Chronic Neglect of a Child where specified harm did not occur and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
The court sentenced Stolp to 10 months in jail with Huber release privileges. Stolp has 30 days to report to jail. The court withheld sentencing but ordered 3 years probation, for Chronic Neglect of a Child where specified harm did not occur (PTAC). The court also withheld a sentence but ordered 1 year of probation to run concurrently with the 3 years of probation.
Stolp's probation conditions include having assessments/treatment counseling deemed appropriate by an agent; undergo a mental health assessment and follow-up, partake in an alcohol or other drug abuse (AODA) assessment and any follow-up programming, and participate in a parenting course.
Stolp was also ordered to have no-contact with anyone under the age of 18, unless supervised by a chaperone older than 25 and approved by his agent. Stolp was also ordered to have no contact with the child's mother Sumitra.
Sumitra is also facing charges for the death of the child.
Sumitra is charged with First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (PTAC), Chronic Neglect of a Child (PTAC), and two counts of Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
The child was five-years-old at the time of the incident, and was in the hospital 10 days before she passed away.
Pediatricians at Marshfield Medical Center said the child had a significant skull fracture that wrapped around both sides of the skull. These were injuries that appeared consistent with non-accidental trauma.
The child also had a fractured right foot, according to the report.
The initial story parents told police was the girl was at the park playing when she fell and landed on her head. The couple stated they called an ambulance when they found the child having a seizure.
Sumitra told police the park story was made up. She then told them the child was rocking in a recliner with her before she and the child fell backwards and hit the floor. Sumitra followed that statement by saying she was getting up and tripping with the girl in her hand and falling on the floor.
Sumitra will be in court again on April 19 for a pre-trial conference.