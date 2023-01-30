ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae.
Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
The deceased was a 54-year-old from Illinois. The name is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.
The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.