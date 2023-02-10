TOMAHAWK - Roads were closed for a few hours Thursday night along Hwy 8 after a two-vehicle car crash.
It happened just after 4pm at the intersection of Tannery Road and Highway 8 outside of Tomahawk.
Law enforcement found that the driver of a vehicle heading North on Tannery Road was struck by a westbound vehicle traveling on Highway 8. An 85-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the crash site. The other parties were later transported to the hospital and released.
Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to assist with crash reconstruction.
Roads were reopened just after 8pm.