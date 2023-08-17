TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Northwoods volunteers and farmers are consolidating healthier, more local, more nutritional food near you.
The latest edition of the Farm Fresh Atlas for Northern Wisconsin was published a few months ago. Now, the Atlas is transitioning to a new model.
Rita Webb created the first Northern region Atlas after realizing there were editions for every other area of Wisconsin.
The goal, according to Webb, was to, "connect more people with local growers and local food producers so that we are both supporting our local economies, getting access to healthy local foods, and building the kind of community, food security, and resiliency that we need."
Resiliency is more important than ever in the face of climate change. Webb said sourcing locally will lower our carbon footprint and increase food security.
"The more that that can be localized all over the world," said Webb. "The smaller our footprint will be and yet the more secure we will all be because it will be within our reach and on a human scale."
Farmer Matt Hau, who owns an organic farm called Pine Grove Pastures, joined the Atlas project as a consultant offering a grower's perspective.
"It's a win for us, and it's a win for them because we can provide the customer what they want," said Hau.
Hau also said the Atlas has helped him advertise and draw in customers. He said marketing can be tough for local farmers.
"We're everywhere, but we don't have marketing budgets; we don't have billboards," said Hau. "Having a publication in people's hands or online -- something that people can check -- obviously drives more people to us, and that's always a good thing."
Now, the Atlas is consolidating. Webb said the state-wide project is planning to produce one edition next year that covers all of Wisconsin.
"We're always looking to fill in the map with more growers, more local food producers," said Webb. "So that everyone has obvious and easy access to healthy food."
Webb said she's always looking for more volunteers to reach out to growers, farmers, and food producers, as well as help spread the word about the Atlas. More information can be found at Farmfreshatlas.org.