TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - On Saturday, Hillstar Farm in Tomahawk hosted a open house, to let people see their aquaponic greenhouse.
During the visit, guests learned about the growing process in the Greenhouse and showed what they had to offer. The lettuce, micro greens and herbs they grow is important for consumers especially during the cold winters.
Linsey Lucas, one of the owners of the farm says they have been busy these last couple of days.
"It’s been fun to meet new people the people have been coming out, a lot of them are actually interested in buying the greens and also we had a handful of people come out that are interested in doing something like this," said Linsey Lucas.
Dozens of people were in and out of the greenhouse shocked about the way they operate.
"Here you can see the stages all at once unlike in your garden you plant and three months later you see the big plant it’s a different process," said Lucas.
Due to the success of the two open house events, Hillstar Farm is planning to host another event in the winter and next spring.
