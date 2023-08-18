TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Family farms provide multiple benefits to communities, consumers, and society in general, especially in rural areas.
Five years ago Linsey Lucas wanted to expand their family farm from Minnesota all the way to Tomahawk, Wisconsin. A decision that was worth it for her and her family.
"It was something that we enjoy doing," said Linsey Lucas. "We moved here to expand our life and so have bigger gardens and more animals and be able to produce more food for ourselves," she added.
Hill Star Farm located on Behling Rd doesn’t only grow lettuce, microgreens, and produce eggs but it also serves as a hobby farm for others.
"We open up our farms for people to come and have tours and sometimes events and just kind of have fun here and relax and enjoy themselves," said Linsey Lucas.
Having the opportunity for people to visit the family farm in Tomahawk, means everything to Linsey. She says she hopes to continue to brighten kids days with the many animals located around the property.
"Kids will come afterwards and I will say, what’s your favorite animal or did you like it," said Linsey. "Everybody seems to enjoy it and the feedback is great, people do say oh yes we loved it or my favorite animal was the goats or the silly things that the goats will do they will tell me stories so I think people enjoy it," she added.
Hillstar Farm has open house tours on Saturdays mornings from 9 to Noon. They plan on offering this service to the community until September. For more information you can visit here.