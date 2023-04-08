LAONA, Wis. (WJFW) - Families made there way to Laona Centennial Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. This year over 40 kids attended the event, there was a little bit of snow around the park but that didn't stop kids from coming out and filling up their baskets. Mary Belland the president of the Laona Beautifying Committee, says today was a perfect day to be outside. "I think it was fun for the kids so we opted out of doing the white eggs which I think they were grateful for," said Mary Belland. "They still had a great time they each got about 20 to 30 eggs a piece and tons of baskets that were donated by various sponsors for this even and it was just a really good day overall," she added.
Around 800 eggs were scattered across the park. There were also chocolate bunnies and Easter Baskets as well. Belland says having the community come together is great feeling. "Personally I love to see the community come together for events like this and support of the beautifying committee and we love to have the entertainment from the kids and the involvement from the parents it just makes a really full community and a really organized event," said Mary.
Belland says she plans to continue to host events throughout the year to bring the town of Laona closer together.
