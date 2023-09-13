WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - EMS calls for fall-related injuries have increased by nearly 10,000 per year since 2019. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a notice yesterday that EMS providers statewide responded to over 25,000 more falls in 2022 than in 2019.
"Falls are, while common among this population, you know as people get older, we know they're not a normal part of aging so they're not an inevitable part of aging,” said Kris Krasnowski the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging. “We know that people need to learn strategies to reduce their risk of a fall.”
Among some of the most prevalent causes of fall-related injuries across Wisconsin, Community Health Educator, Jennifer Clark, says there are a couple of causes from issues the state is known for.
“Alcohol use is high here. You know, our obesity and lack of exercise,” said Clark. “You know, lack of physical activity, we see a lot of that here in Wisconsin. Lack of caregivers. Winter weather is another one that I think plays a big role.”
Krasnowski also said there are ways residents can make their homes safer.
“There are things people can do to reduce their fall hazards in the home,” said Krasnowski. “Things they can trip over or slip on. A lot of people know about scatter rugs and throw rugs, they should get rid of those because they’re a slip hazard. Talking with a pharmacist or a physician about whether or not your medications are a falls risk.”
For anyone looking to reduce their own risk of a fall, you can attend the “Improve Your Balance, Prevent Falls Fair” hosted by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin on September 20th at North Central Technical College in Wausau from 1-4 PM on the first floor of the Health Sciences building.
“We’re working with Medical College of Wisconsin,” said Clark. “So, we’ll have some med students available that will be able to kind of help them look through their screening and identify which areas are red flags. And then essentially have them visit different booths based on some of those specific needs that they’re looking for. So, I think it’s going to be a cool event.”