RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- With the summer starting to come to a close fall sportsmen and women are starting to prepare for their favorite season. Bow hunting continues to gain in popularity every year, and is a staple here in the Northwoods.
“It’s a great sport for outdoor shooting, it’s a lot of fun, it teaches young people or anybody to focus, to stay calm and focus," said Dan Grunst the Owner of Grunst Archery Products.
“The hunting end is starting to roll right now just the last 2 weeks,” said Grunst.
It is important to inspect your equipment and make sure you have the correct licenses ahead of every season. Dan Grunst also says that he has everything for bow hunters in order to maintain safety for those that may need new equipment.
“Get their equipment out for any kind of wear or damage and then if they want they can bring it in, I’ll give them a free estimate to repair it if it needs repairing," said Grunst.
The season begins September 16th and will run through January 7th 2024. Anyone interested in bow and archery season can learn more from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about what they made need.