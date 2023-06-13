Rhinelander, WI (WJFW) - Healthcare officials say Rhinelander’s population is aging and navigating healthcare as a senior is a challenge. A Rhinelander expo Tuesday offered resources for people with questions.
The Care Givers Alliance of the Northwoods hosted the resource expo earlier Tuesday afternoon at the Hodag Dome.
Danielle Przybylski helped organize the event. She hopes the event helps decrease the stigma surrounding asking for help.
“I think the hardest thing is reaching out for helping and getting people to realize that it's okay,” said Przybylski. “And you're going to be better off with help.”
One question on seniors’ minds is how to qualify for home healthcare.
Jody Gilman is a home healthcare coordinator with Compasssus in Rhinelander. She says that to qualify for home care, Medicare patients don’t need to be confined to their home.
“Medicare considers homebound where you would need us extra assistance to leave your home, need transportation, walker, somebody else to escort you,” said Gilman. “It does not mean that you don't have to never leave your front door.”
Another common question was about enrollment in Medicare Advantage Plans, which may bundle insurance with prescription drugs.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center says seniors should be cautious of these plans. For further questions on the advantage plans, reach out to ADRC benefit specialists.