Talk to most people in the northwoods this summer, they'll agree: the mosquitoes have been brutal this summer.
While it may be tempting to use insecticides to fight off the bloodsucking bugs, John Bates, an expert on Northwoods ecology, warns that it could harm other animals.
“There is no specific insecticide to mosquitoes,” said Bates. “So you're killing your butterflies or dragonflies.”
A study done by the journal Biological Conservation revealed that insecticide use threatens forty percent of insect species worldwide. The result is that the animals that eat those insects, namely birds, are poisoned.
Bates says that though they are annoying, the mosquitos will not stay for long.
“If one can find a way to tolerate the mosquitoes through this early June, mid-June season, it's all for the best for the ecology of your yard,” said Bates.
Bates warns that using pesticides creates a vicious cycle, killing animals that naturally keep mosquito populations in check and disrupting the local food chain.