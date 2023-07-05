Boulder Junction, WI. (WJFW)- Boulder Junction is on a mission to complete a paved 14 mile bike trail called the North Creek Loop Trail.
They announced they're one big step closer to their goal by being awarded a matching grant from the Wisconsin DNR. The grant through the knowles nelson program will match up to $71,000.
However, there's a condition... the North Creek Loop Trail Fund must raise that money by August 1st to complete the trail this summer.
"The primary purpose here is always tourism but the secondary purpose and a very important one is safety for residents and bikers here," said James Galloway one of the Town Board Supervisors for Boulder Junction.
When completed, the trail would add to the already large Heart of the Vilas County Trail network. The new trail will run from the intersection of County Highways K and H where it will connect to the existing bike trail between Boulder Junction and Manitowish Waters.
Maintenance of the trail after construction will be conducted by the town.
To learn more or donate go to northcreekloop.com.