Rennes Group has used state funding to help train more than 150 CNAs in the last 14 months in northcentral Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers visited the Rhinelander location on Thursday, with the hope that the legislature invests more funding into the program.
Rennes Group has seven locations across northcentral Wisconsin, including one in Rhinelander. Rennes has used the state's WisCaregiver Career Program to bring a CNA training program in-house. According to a release from Rennes, the group says the program has been a phenomenal success.
Nicole Schingick with Rennes says it's a very competitive job market right now, but programs WisCaregiver Career can give a boost to critical industries, like healthcare, in the state.
"It's a challenge in healthcare, it's a challenge outside of healthcare and I think anything we can do to promote the work that we do to provide easy access to education, get a job, start a career - that's helpful," said Schingick.
Rennes has received over $120,000 in reimbursements through the WisCaregiver Career program. This has led to Rennes investing nearly a million dollars into their in-house training program. Governor Evers has called for a special session of the legislature to invest part of the state's budget surplus into workforce development. This includes $6 million into the WisCaregiver Careers program.
"[They] are competing with all sorts of other industries for workforce and they're doing the right thing so I'm feeling very good about that," said Evers. "It is so important that we have the health care workforce issue taken care of, or at least moving in the right direction."
The special session scheduled for September 20th also covers more funding for child care providers. Republicans are expected to gavel in and out of the special session without taking up the Governor's proposal.