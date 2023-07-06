Governor Evers made 51 partial vetoes Wednesday. This included removing $750 thousand of funding for a Minocqua school that serves kids with special needs. This is the third straight budget that Evers has nixed funding for the Lakeland STAR Academy.
Evers said in his veto message that he objects providing state grants to a specific school instead of providing more resources for all schools.
"There are hundreds of charter schools authorized by public school districts, “said Evers. "And it is unfair and inequitable to single only one school out for a state grant."
Representative Rob Swearingen of Rhinelander represents Minocqua in the assembly. He criticized Evers for vetoing Lakeland STAR's funding, saying that the governor is overlooking Northwoods children with special needs.
In a press release, Swearingen says:
“For the third straight budget, Governor Evers has delivered another gut punch to the Lakeland STAR Academy and pulled crucial funding allocated to the school. Senator Felzkowski and I have submitted a budget motion requesting a $750,000 investment into the Lakeland STAR for the past three budget cycles. To put things into perspective, that is only .0007% of our state budget that would have helped this unique school that serves children with autism and special needs.
“Lakeland STAR plays a vital role in the Northwoods; they just want the capacity to take on more students. Evers says, ‘State funding decisions should not pick winners and losers,’ but I can’t help but notice how many children with special needs are being overlooked in Vilas and Oneida counties.
“I’d like to invite the governor to step outside his Madison bubble and take a tour of the Lakeland STAR. He should meet the students and dedicated staff he has been letting down since 2019.”