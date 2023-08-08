RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The Governor's campaign for child care counts funding continued Tuesday with visits to Milwakee, Appleton, Eau Claire, and Rhinelander.
"It’s all about if we want to have the best people in the workforce," said Governor Evers. "We have to provide child care while they’re working."
The tours followed an announcement by Governor Evers Tuesday morning calling republic legislators back to the table for a special session in September to discuss workforce challenges, including child care.
Republicans refused the request saying it would only increase government spending. There is, however, a four billion dollar surplus in the budget this year that Evers said should go toward funding child care.
The YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander has received over $120,000 in Child Care Counts support, and CEO Linda May said that without that money, the YMCA will have to raise rates.
"When you create high prices, when a large percentage of income is child care, you are asking a parent to stay home," said May.
May said she noticed parents already spending about 20-30 percent of their income on child care. According to Secretary of Workforce Development Designee Amy Pechacek, keeping people in the workforce is key not only for their personal income, but also for the state economy.
Without child care support, "we will be hampering our record-breaking momentum and economy," said Pechacek.