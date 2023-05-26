Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers have released a statement in regards to the ongoing road dispute in Lac Du Flambeau.
In the letter, They say they are frustrated and disappointed by the lack of work done to resolve this issue by both the tribe and the town. They also go on to say that mediation is long past due to resolve the issue.
Evers’ office says they have provided a list of potential mediators to the Tribe. They are asking the parties to consider this list as a starting point to begin the process.
The Governor and senator continue saying they are keeping communication open with all parties and that this delay harms the people of Wisconsin, whether they are Tribal members, impacted homeowners or other members of our communities.
