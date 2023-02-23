As people shovel their driveways and plows clear the roads, energy companies are reminding customers to clear their natural gas meters.
Clearing snow and ice from gas meters is key to avoiding the potential for dangerous natural gas buildup indoors due to vents becoming sealed when covered in ice and snow.
Experts recommend keeping the entire meter assembly clear by gently removing snow or ice from the meter, associated piping and the roofline above the meter. They also recommend checking often to ensure melting snow isn’t dripping on the meter from the roof or nearby trees.