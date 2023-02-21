Enchanted Tea Party returns for the first time since 2017

EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – The Northwoods Children’s Museum bringing back its Princess Tea Party for the first time since 2017. The tea party will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at the children’s museum at 346 W. Division Street Eagle River, WI. This year, there are actually three separate tea parties (10:30am, 11:45am, and 1:00pm) scheduled for 45 minutes each.
Margie Rychlock is the experience manager at the museum and she’s excited to bring the tea party back as an event. She says, “It’s always fund for pretend play, but here we really make it meaningful and special.” That’s because the staff at the children’s museum is dedicated to making this event a success. Staff have been preparing decorations, activities, and planning snacks for the event.
Kiley Domnick is a Play Expert at the museum and she’s been designing activities for kids to do during the tea party. Domnick says, “I think they’re definitely going to be most excited to see us all dressed up as princesses.”
The event has limited seating so interested people are encouraged to reserve their spots before March 4th.
For more information visit the Northwoods Children’s Museum website here, or contact them via phone at 715-479-4623.