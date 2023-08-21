SAXON, Wis (WJFW) – Enbridge currently operates their Line 5 pipeline which originates in Superior, WI and ends in Ontario. The pipeline transfers about 540,000 barrels of oil and/or natural gas each day of its operation. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa filed a lawsuit over the pipeline due to expired right of way agreements, and in June a federal judge ordered Enbridge to shut down the pipeline within three years.
Enbridge has been seeking a reroute of Line 5 since 2020 when they filed permits with the Wisconsin DNR for the proposed 41 mile re-route. Paul Eberth is the Director for Tribal Engagement for Enbridge and said, “We’re looking at taking it off the Bad River Band’s lands, and we’re also looking at solutions to improve the safety of the pipeline on the reservation, while it’s still in operation, until it can be relocated.” Enbridge has 100 percent landowner agreement for the re-route and is waiting on the DNR’s Environmental Impact Statement to be issued before the permits will be approved or denied. Eberth says, “we’re a couple years in, you know, we do expect the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will release their Environmental Impact Statement by the end of this year, and permits will follow shortly after that.” If approved Eberth stated, “Pipeline construction would take about a year, the preference is to do the clearing of the right of way in the fall and winter time, and again construction would be in the summer time and into the fall and winter as well.”
The project already has local support from landowners like Brian and Jamie Anderson. They own Deer Creek Farm just south of Ashland and portions of the proposed re-route would be on their land. They said, “the pipeline is the safest way to transport this oil, so it has to go somewhere. And as for concerns, the only concerns we’d have is if there’d be like erosion in the field or something and the pipe would get closer to the surface and we’d hit it with a piece of equipment.”
For more information or to keep up to date on the permitting process, visit the DNR’s website dedicated to Line 5’s re-route here.