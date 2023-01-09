MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - Marshfield Utilities will be working to repair an emergency water main break in the 1700 block of North Central Ave. starting tomorrow.
The work is expected to take place adjacent to Starbucks.
The work is expected to take four days to complete.
The work will require shifting of northbound and southbound traffic lanes for the operation of maintenance equipment. Both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Motorists that travel through the construction zone are encouraged to use caution. They are also encouraged to be aware of changing road conditions and to reduce their speeds.
